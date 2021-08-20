-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 17 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Erik van Rooyen hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, van Rooyen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
