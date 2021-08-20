-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Grillo got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Grillo's 188 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
