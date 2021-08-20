-
-
Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the green on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Frittelli's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Frittelli hit his 87 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
-
-