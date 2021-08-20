-
Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na and Alex Noren are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
