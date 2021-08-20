Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Ghim tee shot went 189 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 164 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.