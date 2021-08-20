-
Doc Redman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 101st at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Redman at even-par for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 first, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Redman had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Redman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
