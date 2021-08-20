Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 third, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 fourth green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, McCarthy hit his 127 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 150-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.