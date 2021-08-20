  • Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger birdies No. 9 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.