Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
