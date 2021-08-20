-
Corey Conners shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Conners got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Conners chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Conners hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Conners's 212 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
