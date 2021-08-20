-
-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa's nice bunker shot sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 97th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Morikawa's 223 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
Morikawa got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
-
-