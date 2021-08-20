  • Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa's nice bunker shot sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

