Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Chris Kirk's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
