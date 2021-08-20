-
Chez Reavie shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Reavie's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
