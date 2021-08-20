-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Chesson Hadley on the state of his game before THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Chesson Hadley talks about what he needs to do in order to continue his success heading into the FedExCup Playoffs and how he feels fortunate to be in this position.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 79th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Chesson Hadley's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley had a 233 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's tee shot went 242 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Hadley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
Hadley stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 150-yard par-3 14th. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
Hadley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
