In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 36th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman his second shot went 35 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoffman's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the native area Hoffman stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Hoffman hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoffman's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.