In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Charl Schwartzel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Charl Schwartzel got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

Schwartzel missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwartzel hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.