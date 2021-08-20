In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Alex Noren and Kevin Na are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green second, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's tee shot went 199 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ortiz's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.