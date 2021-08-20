-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 20, 2021
Highlights
Cameron Tringale throws a dart to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cameron Tringale at 1 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Tringale hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 17th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
