Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith's 136-yard tee shot to 18 inches at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Smith's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
Smith hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 13th. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
