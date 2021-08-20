-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ's 17-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Champ makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 36th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Champ chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Champ hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
Champ got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.
