In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Alex Noren and Kevin Na are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Davis's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Davis chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Davis's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Davis's his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Davis's tee shot went 287 yards to the native area, his third shot went 56 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.