C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, C.T. Pan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 99th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Pan got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 17th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Pan's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Pan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even for the round.
