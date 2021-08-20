-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bubba Watson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Watson his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Watson hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Watson hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
