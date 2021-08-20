  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.