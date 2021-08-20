In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na is in 5th at 9 under.

Bryson DeChambeau tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 13th. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th DeChambeau hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, DeChambeau's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau's tee shot went 297 yards to the native area and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, DeChambeau had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, DeChambeau's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, DeChambeau chipped in his third shot from 60 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.