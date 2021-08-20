  • Bryson DeChambeau putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bryson DeChambeau holes out from 60 yards to make eagle at the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau holes out for eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bryson DeChambeau holes out from 60 yards to make eagle at the par-5 8th hole.