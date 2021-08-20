-
Bryson DeChambeau putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau holes out for eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bryson DeChambeau holes out from 60 yards to make eagle at the par-5 8th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na is in 5th at 9 under.
Bryson DeChambeau tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 13th. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th DeChambeau hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, DeChambeau's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
DeChambeau's tee shot went 297 yards to the native area and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, DeChambeau had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, DeChambeau's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, DeChambeau chipped in his third shot from 60 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.
