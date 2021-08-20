In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Koepka hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Koepka's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Koepka's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 7 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Koepka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 7 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 8 under for the round.