Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 78th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's tee shot went 243 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Garnett's tee shot went 130 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Garnett's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
