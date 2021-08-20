-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 100th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Stuard's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green second, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Stuard hit his 91 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
