Brian Harman putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Alex Noren and Kevin Na are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Brian Harman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Harman's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Harman hit his 237 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Harman had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
