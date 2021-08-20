-
Brian Gay shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 101st at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Gay's tee shot went 126 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
