Brendon Todd shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 115th at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Todd's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Todd chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Todd's tee shot went 279 yards to the native area, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 212 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.
