-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 101st at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Steele hit his 190 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
At the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Steele reached the green in 4 and rolled a 40-foot putt saving par. This put Steele at even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Steele's 190 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Steele's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Steele had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.
-
-