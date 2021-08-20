-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker's 35-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brandt Snedeker makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
Snedeker hit his tee at the green on the 150-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
