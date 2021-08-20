In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his round tied for 111th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 398-yard par-4 first, Brandon Hagy's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area, his second shot went 134 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hagy's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Hagy got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Hagy's tee shot went 222 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Hagy had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hagy's his second shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.