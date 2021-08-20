-
Branden Grace shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Branden Grace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 91st at 2 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Grace's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Grace missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 4 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grace had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.
