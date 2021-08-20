-
Billy Horschel shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel on how he evaluates his performance
6-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel details how he evaluates his performance after tournaments and explains why it’s important for him to continuously look for ways to improve all aspects of his game.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Horschel's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Horschel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 1 over for the round.
