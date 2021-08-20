  • Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

    Anirban Lahiri on his approach to the FedExCup Playoffs before THE NORTHERN TRUST

    Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Anirban Lahiri talks about the recent success of international players on the PGA TOUR and his mindset going into the FedExCup Playoffs.