Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Anirban Lahiri on his approach to the FedExCup Playoffs before THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Anirban Lahiri talks about the recent success of international players on the PGA TOUR and his mindset going into the FedExCup Playoffs.
Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 36th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Lahiri hit his 192 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
