Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam rolls in 34-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Andrew Putnam makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Putnam's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 17th, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
