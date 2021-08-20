Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Alex Noren had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Noren's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Noren hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Noren's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 8 under for the round.

Noren hit his tee shot 280 yards to the native area on the 490-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Noren to 7 under for the round.