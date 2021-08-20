-
Adam Scott shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Scott hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Keith Mitchell and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Alex Noren and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Scott's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Scott chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Scott at 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Scott's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.
