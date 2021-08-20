-
Adam Schenk delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk missed the green on his first shot on the 150-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Schenk's 188 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Schenk's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Schenk hit his 190 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 7 under for the round.
