In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 75th at 1 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Keith Mitchell and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Alex Noren and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Long got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Long's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Long's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Long hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.