Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 101st at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadwin's 183 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

Hadwin hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.