-
-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Ancer hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.
Ancer stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 219-yard par-3 second. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
-
-