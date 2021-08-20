-
Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Wise hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wise's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Wise hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
