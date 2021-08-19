  • Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.