Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Johnson hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Johnson chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
