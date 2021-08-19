-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes short birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Anirban Lahiri, Viktor Hovland, Sebastián Muñoz, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Cameron Tringale, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Schauffele hit his tee shot 273 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Schauffele's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
-