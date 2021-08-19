-
7-over 78 by Wyndham Clark in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 120th at 7 over; Justin Thomas and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Kevin Na, Sebastián Muñoz, Robert Streb, Harris English, Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 8th at 3 under.
Clark tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 150-yard par-3 green 14th, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 395-yard par-4 third, Clark went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Clark to 6 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Clark's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
