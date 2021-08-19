Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Simpson tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

Simpson his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Simpson hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Simpson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.