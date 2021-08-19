  • Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • 7-time PGA TOUR winner Webb Simpson sat down with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt to talk about his process while explaining why patience and rest is so crucial to his game.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Webb Simpson on the importance of patience and rest

