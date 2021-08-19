-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Webb Simpson on the importance of patience and rest
7-time PGA TOUR winner Webb Simpson sat down with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt to talk about his process while explaining why patience and rest is so crucial to his game.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Simpson tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
Simpson his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 3 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Simpson hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Simpson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
