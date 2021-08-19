-
Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland drains 27-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Viktor Hovland makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 2nd at 3 under with Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Anirban Lahiri, Sebastián Muñoz, and Joel Dahmen; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Cameron Tringale, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Hovland got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Hovland hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hovland's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 3 under for the round.
