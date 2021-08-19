-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hatton's 196 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
-
-