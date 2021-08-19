-
-
Tyler McCumber putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Tyler McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tyler McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, McCumber's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th McCumber hit his tee shot 264 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 7 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept McCumber at 1 over for the round.
-
-